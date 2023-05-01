Kala Wood | CTV News
Kala Wood

Articles by Kala Wood

Kala Wood

Associate Producer

Kala Wood is an associate producer for CTV News Vancouver Island, with a special niche for animal coverage.

Her journalism career spans different media platforms from radio to newspapers and now television. She started with Bell Media as a producer at radio station CFAX 1070, booking guests for the morning and noon drives.

Kala holds a digital communications degree from the University of Western Ontario, and a broadcast journalism diploma from Fanshawe College.

Outside of work you can find Kala cuddling with her cat or enjoying embroidering with a tea.

View Full Forecast >>

Weather Warnings

No watches or warnings in effect.

HAVE A NEWS TIP?CONTACT US

Don't Miss

LIVE COVERAGE

CTVNews.ca LIVE

Connect with CTV News


Most-Read

Most-Watched

Last Laugh

Last Laugh with Andrew Johnson

NEWS LINKS
CTV.ca CTV Two CTVNews CTV News Channel BNN Bloomberg CP24

Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

© 2023 Bell Media All rights reserved.