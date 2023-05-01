Associate Producer

Kala Wood is an associate producer for CTV News Vancouver Island, with a special niche for animal coverage.

Her journalism career spans different media platforms from radio to newspapers and now television. She started with Bell Media as a producer at radio station CFAX 1070, booking guests for the morning and noon drives.

Kala holds a digital communications degree from the University of Western Ontario, and a broadcast journalism diploma from Fanshawe College.

Outside of work you can find Kala cuddling with her cat or enjoying embroidering with a tea.