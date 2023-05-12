'It’s a big deal': Virgin Radio morning host to ride in 2023 Tour de Rock

The Canadian Cancer Society's Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is entering its 26th year and organizers are starting the season off by announcing the 2023 team.

On Friday morning at Victoria’s St. Margaret’s school, CTV News's Yvonne Raymond made the announcement alongside event sponsor, Applewood Auto Group.

Amongst the team of police officers, first responders, and community members who will be riding this year is 107.3 Virgin Radio Victoria morning host Johnny Novak.

Novak says he is excited to be getting on the bike, becoming part of a legacy on the island.

“Tour de Rock is a major charitable initiative that’s been going on for 26 years. To be a small part of this is a big deal.”

As if he was not already busy enough hosting a radio show and doing all the duties that come with being a public personality, Novak jumped at the opportunity when offered.

“This one is for the children right here on Vancouver Island. It’s for the future of Vancouver Island," he said.

"I’m just excited to start raising money, meet new people, and have fun on my bicycle for a good cause."

Friday's event marks the beginning of training and fundraising for Tour de Rock, raising funds for life-saving childhood cancer research and support programs.