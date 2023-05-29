B.C. minimum wage rises to $16.75 on June 1

British Columbia’s lowest paid workers are getting a pay hike this week, going from $15.65 to $16.75 per hour.

The 6.9-per cent increase kicks in on Thursday, June 1, affecting about 150,000 workers across the province, according to the B.C. government.

The wage hike applies to minimum-wage workers, resident caretakers, live-in home support workers, live-in camp leaders, and hand-harvest workers.

This is the second year the province has raised the minimum wage in a commitment to tie minimum wage increases to inflation.

In 2022, the minimum wage went up by 2.8 per cent to match the rise in the cost of living in the previous year.

British Columbia’s minimum wage will be the second highest in the country, sitting two cents below the Yukon minimum wage. Saskatchewan's minimum wage is the lowest at $13 per hour.