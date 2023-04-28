Men who triggered Colwood school lockdown with airsoft rifle won't be charged

Two men who triggered hold-and-secure protocols at Royal Roads University and a nearby elementary school Thursday after they were spotted carrying a replica rifle will not be charged, police say.

The West Shore RCMP were called around 2:30 p.m. for two men in a vehicle near College Road and Thetis Crescent. The men were reportedly pointing the weapon into the trees before walking into the woods.

Police notified Royal Roads University and the nearby École John Stubbs Memorial School, as well as military police.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sooke School District (SD62) warned families that a lockdown was in effect at École John Stubbs Memorial School.

Police arrested the two men with the airsoft rifle around 3:30 p.m. Police say the replica was incredibly realistic in both its weight and look.

The men, aged 20 and 21, told police they had just bought the airsoft rifle and wanted to try it out in the woods. They said the replica was never pointed at anyone or purposely used to intimidate or threaten anyone.

The men apologized and told police they understood the concern they caused by carrying it so close to the schools. They also surrendered the replica rifle to the police.

Both men have been released without charges.

The RCMP are reminding replica gun owners to be mindful of their surroundings.