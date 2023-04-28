Men who triggered Colwood school lockdown with airsoft rifle won't be charged

Police arrested the two men with the airsoft rifle around 3:30 p.m. on April 27, 2023. Police say the replica was incredibly realistic in both its weight and look. (RCMP) Police arrested the two men with the airsoft rifle around 3:30 p.m. on April 27, 2023. Police say the replica was incredibly realistic in both its weight and look. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario