VICTORIA -- Multiple 911 calls clogged emergency lines in Central Saanich Tuesday afternoon after residents said a road crumbled into itself.

Police say a large sinkhole was spotted on the 7100-block of Veyaness Road near Stellys Cross Road.

“The road just gave way,” said Sgt. Greg Johnson, Central Saanich Police, from the scene of the sinkhole. “It’s the size of a small car.”

According to police, public works crews noticed a small collapse on the road Tuesday morning and fixed it.

At around 1:30 p.m., police say the road crumbled and dropped roughly 2 metres down. The entire hole is around 1.5 metres wide.

“It’s a big hole in the road,” said Sgt. Johnson.

Central Saanich public works crews are on scene in an attempt to fix the large fissure. Workers say that for now, steel plates will be placed over the hole until damage assessments are complete and repairs can begin Wednesday.

Police are rerouting traffic at Stellys Cross Road and are asking anyone who does not live in the area to avoid travel.