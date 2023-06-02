Oak Bay Tea Party returns for 61st year

The Oak Bay Tea Party is returning to Willows Beach for its 61st year this weekend.

The event is not about sipping tea like the name may implies. It's a family-friendly festival with amusements rides, cotton candy, and a mayoral floating teacup race.

As an extra dose of fun in the sun, organizers say the event benefits the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay, the Esquimalt and Saanich Lions Clubs, Girl Guides of Canada, and the Oak Bay Sea Rescue Society.

“It’s a fun family event,” says the event chair Sandy Germain. “It’s a venue that provides service groups with an opportunity to fundraise, and most importantly it's just fun."

A pancake breakfast kicks off Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7a.m., with the teacup race scheduled Sunday at 3 p.m. off Willows Beach.