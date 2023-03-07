Construction to begin on Sooke Potholes park upgrades

Sooke Potholes Regional Park is getting some upgrades to improve accessibility for park visitors this summer after a unanimous council vote in favour of the move.

The park is getting $350,000 from a provincial grant called the Community Economic Resilience Infrastructure Fund, aimed at helping communities recover from the pandemic.

The District of Sooke says it applied for the grant after seeing a spike in visitors.

“It’s mostly to allow people to access it for outdoor activities,” says Sooke Coun. Tony St-Pierre.

“Cars are still going to be the way of choice for getting here. We’re hoping and expecting to have amenities for bicycles, but cars are still going to be the way people get to the park."

The district says the money will be used to revitalize Parking Lot One with resurfacing and the addition of 11 new parking spaces.

Two staircases leading from the parking lot down to the beach will be widened, and two accessible washrooms along with visitor information signage will be improved.

Global Pro Systems Inc. is expected to begin construction next week, with completion scheduled for the end of May.

During construction, visitors will still be able to access the park.