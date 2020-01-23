VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island's fourth government-run cannabis shop officially opened its doors in Parksville Thursday.

The 5100-square-foot BC Cannabis store can be found at 826 Island Hwy W. in Parksville's Wembley Mall complex. The shop is launching with a range of products, including dried cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils, extracts, topicals and Canada's newly introduced edibles.

"We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Parksville, as we continue our efforts to roll out our network of retail stores and service the province," said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations and cannabis operations for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

The cannabis shop is the first of two government-run stores that are slated to open on Vancouver Island in 2020. The first of two Nanaimo locations is expected to open at Woodgrove Crossing in May 2020, and a second Nanaimo location is set to open in Country Club Mall in 2021.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch says that the province is looking at opening a government store in Greater Victoria, though no solid plans are currently in development.

The Parksville BC Cannabis Store's regular operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.