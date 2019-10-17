CAMPBELL RIVER - Campbell River RCMP say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide Wednesday morning on Vermont Place.

The suspects were arrested in the Lower Mainland around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department.

Police say there was a "violent struggle" during the arrest, which resulted in one of the suspects being injured. No officers were injured during the struggle, police said.

The two individuals have not yet been charged but remain in custody. Campbell River RCMP say they believe the homicide was targeted and there is an extremely low risk to public safety.

Police were initially called to a home in the 5600 block of Vermont Place in South Campbell River at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of multiple shots being fired. One woman was overheard telling officers at the scene that she believed she heard as many as six shots.

Police found a man lying dead next to a pickup truck in the driveway of the home when they arrived. They immediately began an intensive investigation.

A neighbour living near the home told CTV News Vancouver Island that several officers were back in the area Thursday morning doing more searching and were using metal detectors in a trail area between where the victim was found and Jubilee Parkway.

RCMP put out a plea to the public to have nearby residents check any surveillance footage from their homes from around that time period.