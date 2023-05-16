Summer construction coming to Vancouver Island highways

Significant construction has begun on more that 157 kilometres of highway on Vancouver Island.

The province says the project will renew driving surfaces to improve traffic and the movement of goods.

"Our ongoing efforts to enhance the region’s roadways will ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and also foster greater ease of travel," said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in a statement Wednesday.

About 50 kilometres are being repaved on Highway 19 from the Cedar flyover to Superior Road, near Nanaimo. That $3.3-million contract was awarded to ARC Asphalt Recycling. Work is expected to wrap by Sept. 30.

A $10.7-million project on Highway 19A has been awarded to O.K. Industries. That project will see the repaving of 29 kilometres of Strathcona Parkway, from Highway 19 to Nordic Drive, near Courtenay. That’s also expected to wrap by Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, several other smaller resurfacing projects will be happening during the spring and summer months:

22 kilometres on Highway 17 and McKenzie Avenue, from Vanalman to Vernon avenues and Burnside Road to Douglas Avenue

29 kilometres on Highway 19A from the Courtenay municipal boundary to Howard Road and Strathcona Parkway from Highway 19 to Nordic Drive

56 kilometres on Highway 19 from Superior Road to Craigs Crossing

Vancouver Island resurfacing will cost the province about $30 million in 2023, making driving smoother, more efficient, and safer, the province said.

Drivers are reminded to drive slow in construction zones and watch for traffic control personnel.