Cirque Du Soleil returning to Victoria
Cirque Du Soleil is returning to Vancouver Island, with a production said to be set in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
The performance, called Corteo, features a mix of acrobatics, comedy and acting to tell the story of a carnival clown imagining his own funeral – mixing the tragic and the ridiculous.
Corteo opens at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on Jan. 11, 2024, and runs seven performances through to the 14th.
"The stage is central in the arena and divides the venue in two with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective to the audience and the performers," said Cirque Du Soleil in a release Monday.
"A never seen before atmosphere at a Cirque du Soleil arena show."
Tickets are available for Club Cirque members now, and general sales start June 5 online.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
BREAKING | Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
BREAKING | Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday.
BREAKING | Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
Liberals voice support for embattled rapporteur Johnston, as MPs debate asking him to step down
Federal Liberals say they continue to have confidence in David Johnston's work as foreign interference special rapporteur, despite opposition MPs calling for him to step down after recommending against a public inquiry. During debate, opposition MPs spoke about being targeted by China, while at committee former federal security officials voiced support for an inquiry.
Drug policy advocate group Moms Stop the Harm wants meeting with Poilievre
The co-founder of a network of mothers whose children died of drug overdoses says she wants to speak with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about his opposition to prescribing a safer supply of opioids to those living with addiction.
151 homes damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has damaged more than 200 structures, 151 of which are homes, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
Vancouver
-
Atira Women’s Resource Society names interim CEO
Embattled B.C. housing provider Atira Women’s Resource Society has named an interim CEO, a move the board says is part of its work to rebuild trust following a damning report and the former leader's resignation earlier this month.
-
Resource crisis at Surrey hospital leads to 1 newborn death and countless near misses: frontline workers
A group of women’s health providers at Surrey Memorial Hospital is the latest working on the frontline to raise alarms about British Columbia’s deteriorating healthcare system.
-
CTV News Vancouver wins prestigious journalism award
The story of a CTV News Vancouver reporter's emotional reunion with his extended Indigenous family has been honoured with one of journalism's most prestigious awards.
Edmonton
-
NDP sweep of Edmonton confirmed; Madu out as minister with fall to Ip in southwest
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
-
Woman who allegedly fled Canada after fatal shooting arrested again
A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in human trafficking investigation involving 15-year-old girl
A 21-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges related to human trafficking after he allegedly sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl.
-
Even with majority, UCP's Copping, Nixon and Milliken lose seats in Calgary
Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party won the election last night but the Alberta NDP made some inroads in Calgary, the city where most of the month-long campaign was fought.
-
Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday. Raymond Theberge said it's an ongoing struggle that has gotten worse in the last decade, especially as people begin travelling again.
-
QMJHL: Commission calls for change in culture and governance in hockey league
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is in need of major governance and cultural changes, according to a report by the Commission de la culture et de l'education.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
151 homes damaged in Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has damaged more than 200 structures, 151 of which are homes, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
-
Some Halifax residents say they received confusing communication amid wildfire
As wildfires grew and traveled through the suburban area northwest of Halifax, some of the 16,000 evacuated residents say they received confusing advice about what to do.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
-
Violent crime in Winnipeg reaches highest level in 13 years: report
The number of crimes in Winnipeg increased by more than 25 per cent in 2022, which includes a record number of homicides, a spike in the use of bear spray as a weapon, and an uptick in property crimes.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
Red carpets are back at the Stratford Festival as opening night arrives
The Stratford Festival is rolling out the red carpets for the 2023 season’s opening night.
Regina
-
Regina school 'bulging at the seams' as funding shortfall looms
Members of the Argyle School Community Council (ASCC) are worried current classroom capacity issues will only be compounded by provincial funding shortfalls expected in the next school year.
-
Sask. RCMP not investigating historic rape case involving church elder, woman says
A woman who says she survived years of sexual abuse at the hands of a church elder in Maple Creek is questioning why police haven't laid charges in her case.
-
3 robbery suspects in Regina located by Aerial Support Unit
Three people are facing robbery charges following an alleged assault on May 29 after being located by a police plane.
Barrie
-
Vehicle fire shuts down part of Highway 400
Traffic came to a stop on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon after a U-Haul van caught fire.
-
Collingwood purse snatcher sentenced to 6 years behind bars
A 34-year-old man who admitted to robbing a Collingwood senior in 2019 was sentenced to six years in jail on Tuesday.
-
'Serious incident' in the Town of the Blue Mountains 'resolved peacefully:' OPP
Provincial police say a "serious incident" in the Town of the Blue Mountains has "resolved peacefully."
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP not investigating historic rape case involving church elder, woman says
A woman who says she survived years of sexual abuse at the hands of a church elder in Maple Creek is questioning why police haven't laid charges in her case.
-
'I don't care what people think': Undersized Blades prospect looks forward to proving people wrong
The Blades drafted Benjamin Bowtell in the sixth round of the 2023 Bantam Draft back in April.
-
'It’s very nice': Sask. woman wins $100K playing Lotto 6-49
A woman from Rosthern, Saskatchewan has won $100,000 on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Ontario mayor wants to change 'O Canada' lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.