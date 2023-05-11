'Somebody's family': Film premiering in Victoria explores mental health challenges in Canada

A new film that dives into the mental health issues facing communities across Canada is premiering at Victoria's Cinecenta theatre.

"Insanity" tells the deeply personal story of director Wendy Hill-Tout, whose brother, Bruce, disappeared 25 years ago.

Suffering with schizophrenia and suicidal ideations, Bruce was released from hospital, never to be seen again.

"Insanity" looks at the justice system, health-care system, and a long line of suffering, while demanding change from policy makers.

"It’s so personal," said Hill-Tout.

"What [I] wanted to show was these people on the street corner yelling or whatever… these are somebody’s family," she said.

"These are human beings. You know, Bruce… you are loved, and all of these people came from families and are loved too," said Hill-Tout.

"Insanity" premiers at 7 p.m. Thursday, and runs again at 7 p.m. Friday.