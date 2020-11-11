VICTORIA -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how Remembrance Day ceremonies look this year, many municipalities and local Legion branches across Vancouver Island are still planning to hold virtual programs to honour veterans and serving members of Canada’s military.

CTV News Vancouver Island will be livestreaming Victoria’s official Remembrance Day ceremony at the B.C. legislature beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, plenty of other local ceremonies will be taking place.

A list of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Vancouver Island and links to where to watch them can be found below:

• Victoria virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Esquimalt virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Saanich virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Oak Bay virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Sidney virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Langford virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Duncan virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Nanaimo virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Campbell River virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Courtenay virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Port Hardy virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

• Royal Roads University virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Air Force and Maritime Forces Pacific will also be conducting flybys and sailings around Vancouver Island in honour of veterans today.