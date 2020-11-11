VICTORIA -- The annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria will proceed in front of the B.C. legislature Wednesday, however the usual crowds will not be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:50 a.m. at the legislature cenotaph.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the event LIVE starting at 10:30 a.m.

Janet Austin, B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, is expected to attend the ceremony, which will include a prayer and the customary laying of wreathes.

B.C. Premier John Horgan issued a statement Wednesday urging British Columbians to attend virtual ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For generations, Canadians have bravely risked their lives to protect ours," Horgan said. "They have sacrificed so much to build a better world. Let’s pay tribute to them today and every day by doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe – and build our province back stronger than ever."

The Royal Canadian Air Force will also conduct flybys in several locations across Canada, including four over Vancouver Island.

A turboprop Buffalo aircraft will fly over Campbell River, while military helicopters will fly over Courtenay, Cumberland and Sidney.

National Defence says the RCAF encourages Canadians to mark Remembrance Day from their homes to the greatest extent possible, while watching the aircraft in accordance with public health guidelines.