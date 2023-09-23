Canucks face off against each other in team scrimmage ahead of pre-season opener

Victoria -

Vancouver Canucks players squared off against each other Saturday in a full-contact scrimmage ahead of Sunday's first pre-season game in Calgary against the Flames.

The Canucks have been in Victoria since Thursday for the team's training camp, which concludes Sunday.

The scrimmage contest saw the Canucks dress two full benches of players, including veterans Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and goalie Thatcher Demko and several rookies trying to crack the line up.

The two-period contest ended in a 3-1 score with team blue defeating the white squad.

Prospects Josh Bloom and Chase Wouters, along with veteran Connor Garland, scored for the blue team, while Teddy Blueger, a former Vegas Golden Knight who signed a free-agent contract with Vancouver in July, replied for team white.

The Canucks begin the regular season on Oct. 11 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.