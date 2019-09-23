Associate Digital Producer

Adam Chan is an Associate Digital Producer for CTV News Vancouver Island.

Chan was born and raised in Victoria and considers it a privilege to hear and share the stories that impact his hometown. Before coming to CTV News, he worked closely with the community as a staff writer for Victoria Buzz.

Chan is a graduate of the University of Victoria and holds a degree in English Literature with a minor in Philosophy.

Outside of work you can find Chan rock climbing, hiking or meeting with friends for a game of Dungeons & Dragons.