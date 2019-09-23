Election 2019: Breaking news, features and daily poll results FULL COVERAGE

Adam Chan

Adam Chan

Associate Digital Producer

Adam Chan is an Associate Digital Producer for CTV News Vancouver Island.

Chan was born and raised in Victoria and considers it a privilege to hear and share the stories that impact his hometown. Before coming to CTV News, he worked closely with the community as a staff writer for Victoria Buzz.

Chan is a graduate of the University of Victoria and holds a degree in English Literature with a minor in Philosophy.

Outside of work you can find Chan rock climbing, hiking or meeting with friends for a game of Dungeons & Dragons.

Victoria Weather Change city

12 °COvercast

 View complete forecast here