VANCOUVER -- Like many people who are exposed to trauma, Chris Linford suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder in silence.

A captain in a combat unit, he served in Rwanda in 1994 as part of a 100-day mission to help refugees after that country's genocide.

"I was exposed to a pretty significant level of trauma on an hour-to-hour basis that I was simply not able to recover from," Linford told CTV News Vancouver Island. "It took me about 10 years to reach out for help."

Linford stayed focused on his job, and his relationships suffered.

"My family paid a very dear, dear price for my injury," he said.

Eventually, while still in the military, he got help with his PTSD. Now, as a survivor, he is helping others to heal.

With the help of Wounded Warriors Canada, Linford developed a program to help couples in which one partner has PTSD. The program is called COPE, short for "Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday."

"It's really been part of my healing, as well as my spouse Katherine('s), for us to gather to be involved in these kinds of programs," Linford said.

The program helps couples "find a new way to be with each other," he said.

As Remembrance Day approaches, Linford is asking the public to remember those who suffer the unseen injury he did, and his efforts are getting a boost from a major cannabis company.

Canopy Growth - through its Spectrum Therapeutics division - will be matching donations to Wounded Warriors Canada during the month of November.

The company has also donated $50,000 specifically to fund PTSD therapy programs like Linford's.

"It really is our great privilege to be able to support the healing journey," said Hilary Black, Canopy Growth's chief advocacy officer.

"The injury of PTSD goes well beyond Nov. 11," Linford added.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Scott Weston