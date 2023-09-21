Small plane crash injures 2 on Vancouver Island

Two people sustained minor injuries when their small plane crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News the privately owned de Havilland Beaver aircraft "collided with the terrain" approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River.

The two injured occupants were the only people on board the single-engine, propeller craft when it went down.

A TSB investigator has been deployed to the scene and is expected to arrive late Thursday morning, agency spokesperson Liam MacDonald said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.