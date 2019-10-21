Several Vancouver Island breweries took home coveted first-place prizes at the 2019 B.C. Beer Awards.

Island brewers from north to south earned the top spots in categories like Rookie of the Year, Specialty Fruit Beer, and Best Merch and Apparel.

While seven craft breweries from the island earned top awards , Victoria newcomer Île Sauvage Brewing Company took home two notable victories. Out of the more than 55 breweries in the running, Île Sauvage scored Rookie of the Year and Best European Sour, a category with 24 other competitors.

Local breweries earned the number one spots for a range of flavour categories, from the season's popular sour categories, to the crowded 64-entry pale ale category, to darker porters and stouts.

The full list of Vancouver Island breweries that won awards at the 2019 B.C. Beer Awards:

Rookie of the Year: Île Sauvage Brewing Company, Victoria, 2960 Bridge Street

Île Sauvage Brewing Company, Victoria, 2960 Bridge Street European Sour (25 Entries): Shiro Shiro, Île Sauvage Brewing Company, Victoria, 2960 Bridge Street

Shiro Shiro, Île Sauvage Brewing Company, Victoria, 2960 Bridge Street Dark and Strong European Beer (19 Entries): Hermannator Ice Bock, Vancouver Island Brewing, Victoria, 2330 Government Street

Hermannator Ice Bock, Vancouver Island Brewing, Victoria, 2330 Government Street Best Packaging Design: Vancouver Island Brewing's Pod Pack, Victoria, 2330 Government Street

Vancouver Island Brewing's Pod Pack, Victoria, 2330 Government Street North American Pale Ale (64 Entries): Hazy Citra Pale Ale, 4 Mile Brewing Co., Victoria, 199 Island Highway

Hazy Citra Pale Ale, 4 Mile Brewing Co., Victoria, 199 Island Highway Specialty Fruit Beer (55 Entries): Late Bloomer Strawberry Hibiscus Sour, Twin City Brewing Company, Port Alberni, 4503 Margaret Street

Late Bloomer Strawberry Hibiscus Sour, Twin City Brewing Company, Port Alberni, 4503 Margaret Street North American Blonde Ale (23 Entries): Bastion Blonde Ale, White Sails Brewing, Nanaimo, 125 Comox Road

Bastion Blonde Ale, White Sails Brewing, Nanaimo, 125 Comox Road North American Porter and Stout (28 Entries): Porter, Gladstone Brewing Company, Courtenay, 244 4th Street

Porter, Gladstone Brewing Company, Courtenay, 244 4th Street Best Merch and Apparel: Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company, Parksville, 425 Stanford Avenue East

Vancouver Island is no stranger to the craft beer industry. Last month, 99 breweries from across the country converged on Vancouver Island to participate in Victoria's 27th annual Great Canadian Beer Festival.

"The craft beer sector continues to grow right across the country," Rick Dalmazzi, Canadian Craft Brewers Association acting director, told CTV News in July.

"With craft breweries in every province and territory in Canada, many of them in small and rural communities, our industry is redefining the role that beer production plays in the Canadian economy.”

The 2019 B.C. Beer Awards and Festival took place on Oct. 20 in Vancouver. The auspicious year also marked the competition's 10th anniversary.