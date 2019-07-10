

Mona Mahmoud, CTV Vancouver Island





Equipped with a new logo, new branding, and a new team, the Great Canadian Beer Festival will return to Victoria this fall, bringing back the decades-old event with almost 100 craft breweries in attendance.

The festival, which has recently undergone a shift in organizers and is now run by the newly formed Victoria Beer Society (VBS), is working closely with the Canadian Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) to welcome a plethora of brewers in what will be the biggest lineup the festival has ever hosted.

The society says the 27th annual beer festival “will showcase more breweries than ever before, from every region of Canada, including the Maritimes, Québec, Ontario, Western Canada and Yukon.”

Of all the provinces represented, British Columbia’s craft breweries will outnumber all other regions.

More than 60 B.C. breweries are expected to be in attendance, including island favourites such as Spinnakers Brewpub, Phillips Brewing, and smaller new breweries such as Whistle Buoy Brewing.

“The craft beer sector continues to grow right across the country,” said Rick Dalmazzi, acting director of the CCBA.

“With craft breweries in every province and territory in Canada, many of them in small and rural communities, our industry is redefining the role that beer production plays in the Canadian economy.”

The festival returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 6 -7.

Tickets and the full list of breweries are available here.