VICTORIA -- Following the recent direction of many alpine resorts across B.C., Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington Alpine Resort has decided to suspend its winter season as of Monday morning.

The resort says that it is curtailing its operations as it awaits an update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on what efforts should be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, the resort was unsure when it would reopen again.

“This was a difficult decision for many reasons, not the least of which is so many of our loyal guests have expressed their appreciation and passion regarding the opportunity to be able to ski and snowboard even during the crisis,” said the resort in a release Monday.

“This is an extraordinary set of circumstances and while we regret this sudden action we are committed to being part of the solution to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis.”

The resort adds that it will reply to all phone calls, emails and social media inquiries, but response times may be slow due to the sheer volume of questions.

Mount Washington was one of the last major alpine resorts in B.C. to suspend operations this winter.

On Saturday, Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski resort in the province, announced a temporary closure until March 22.

Other B.C. resorts, including SilverStar and Cypress Mountain, also announced temporary closures due to COVID-19 over the weekend.