VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries is reducing service on its primary route between Metro Vancouver and southern Vancouver Island "in order to meet current traffic demands," the ferry company announced Saturday.

Sailings between the Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay terminals are being cancelled on Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16, BC Ferries said.

The cancelled sailings include departures at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from each terminal on Sunday, as well as the noon departure from Swartz Bay and the 2 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen on Sunday.

The cancellations come as B.C. health officials advise against all non-essential international travel and ask people who are feeling ill to stay home from work or school because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to reducing service, BC Ferries is also closing the Pacific Buffet available on its Spirit of Vancouver Island, Spirit of British Columbia and Coastal Celebration vessels until further notice.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings will receive an email that their booking is cancelled, BC Ferries said. Where possible, those individuals will be accommodated on a later sailing. Travellers who have their reservations cancelled will receive a full refund on their reservation fees, the company said.