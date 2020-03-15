VANCOUVER -- While some ski areas in B.C. have chosen to shut down amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island is among those that are staying open, for now.

In a statement on its website, the mountain cites provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on its website, who on Friday urged people to participate in outdoor recreation, including going to ski hills in the province.

But, on Saturday, Whistler Blackcomb - the largest ski resort in B.C. - announced that it was closing until March 22. The mountain's parent company, Vail Resorts, has closed all of its North American properties until that date.

On Sunday, SilverStar in the Interior followed suit, saying it would close for the next week, while Cypress Mountain in Metro Vancouver announced that it was closing indefinitely.

"We know that as of today, several Canadian resorts have suspended their winter operations," Mount Washington said. "We are watching this evolving situation very carefully and will work closely with provincial authorities as the situation continues to develop. As this situation remains very fluid, please continue to check our website for daily updates."

On its website, the mountain also highlights some of the measures it has taken to ensure the health of its guests, including "deepening all cleaning and disinfecting efforts in all areas of the resort," installing hand-sanitizing stations, changing lift-loading procedures and restaurant seating to encourage social distancing and cancelling large events that had been scheduled in March and early April.

"We feel the ability to be outside recreating with family and friends in the fresh air and relative safety of an outdoor mountain resort environment is a welcome respite from the constant stress and negative energy resulting from the coronavirus crisis," the mountain said.