VICTORIA -- After a series of weather alerts were taken down for Vancouver Island on Monday morning, Environment Canada placed the majority of the island under special weather statements warning of snow in the afternoon.

The weather organization predicts centimetres of snow to fall across the island over multiple days this week, and issued special weather statements for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says that three separate cold weather systems are expected to pass over Vancouver Island this week, with the first and weakest system approaching tonight.

Cold northeasterly winds will reach the island from the mainland, bringing heavier snowfall to some communities, including Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach, and many areas of the Southern Gulf Islands.

Then, on Tuesday night, a larger dispersion of snow is expected to fall over Vancouver Island. Environment Canada says that widespread snow is predicted to fall throughout Tuesday night, with the potential for heavy amounts of snowfall in certain regions.

Lastly, a third weather system is expected to reach the island on Thursday night. However, Environment Canada says that it is too early to predict how the system will affect the island specifically.

"The mainland coast may suffer a glancing blow however Vancouver Island may see a considerable amount of snow as outflow winds increase with the passage of this system," read Environment Canada's special weather statement.

More snow ��️ headed for the South Coast! There will be a few rounds of snow this week, starting tonight over southeastern Vancouver Island. More widespread snowfall will arrive Tuesday evening.



Special Weather Statement: https://t.co/ZOzpFu18gX#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/uifgwYOqGG — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 13, 2020

The snow advisories also affect highways on the island, including the Malahat Highway. Commuters are being encouraged to check road conditions at DriveBC before beginning their commute if possible.

Vancouver Islanders who use public transit are also asked to keep an eye on BC Transit's website here for possible service changes.

The latest updates on the special weather statements can be found on Environment Canada's website online here.