NANAIMO -- Several streets in downtown Nanaimo were closed Monday morning due to icy road conditions.

Mounties say that a five-vehicle fender bender happened at the intersection of Selby Street and Victoria Road, temporarily closing the area to traffic. Fortunately, police say that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, RCMP officers attended to a collision near the intersection of Townsite Road and Stewart Avenue shortly after the multi-vehicle crash.

Police are saying that additional streets have been closed to traffic due to poor road conditions, and stress that the intersection of Townsite Road North and Terminal should be avoided if possible.

"Our officers are referring to that intersection as a 'sheet of ice'," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a Tweet.

#Alert Motorists are asked to avoid the following streets until plows can sand: Fitzwilliam(Third) & Milton, Machleary & Albert, Comox & HW 19 A, Fifth & HW19, Ninth & Park, Fifth & Park and Extension by Chase River School @cityofnanaimo #DriveBC — Nanaimo RCMP (@NanaimoRCMP) January 13, 2020

Mounties are urging motorists to stay away from any roads that are located in high elevations until city crews can get to them.

“They’re working as fast as they can,” says Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. “Emergency routes and major routes need to be taken care of first until secondary routes can be done.”

A BC Transit staff member was also seen salting the road by hand to help a bus down a slick stretch of road.