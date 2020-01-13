VICTORIA -- Road crews are working to clear streets of ice and snow that fell across much of Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the West Island, with approximately five centimetres of additional accumulation expected Monday.

Multiple vehicles had gone off the road on the Pat Bay Highway south of Haliburton Road Monday. Saanich police said no injuries were reported in the incident but traffic in the area was down to one lane shortly after 7 a.m.

Please take extra time on our roads this morning. Expect slippery conditions #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/6s9jyAEd6S — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 13, 2020

Schools in Greater Victoria, Saanich, Sooke and Nanaimo are all reportedly open with buses running Monday. All schools in the Cowichan Valley School District are closed.

Camosun College’s Lansdowne and Interurban campuses are open. All day and evening classes are scheduled to run as usual.

BC Ferries routes are again running as scheduled after multiple days of weather delays.

BC Transit buses are also operating on the South Island, however icy conditions are delaying many routes.

Some Helijet and Harbour Air flights were delayed Monday, as were flights from the Vcitoria International Airport.

If your child bikes to school, please note that although many roads appear to be free of snow, it is VERY slippery this morning. #OakBay #yyj pic.twitter.com/OUEWIcW0iS — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 13, 2020

Drive BC is reminding drivers to slow down and give extra space tow trucks and emergency vehicles.

The adverse weather forced the cancellation of an in-person meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan in Victoria Monday morning. Horgan's office says the meeting will happen via video call instead.

Sunday's snow across the inner south coast caused dozens of crashes, delays or closures on several highways and bridges, while as much as 25 centimetres of snow forced a number of Vancouver-area school districts, including West Vancouver and Chilliwack to cancel Monday classes.

Snowfall warnings ��️ over southeast Vancouver Island, Malahat & Sooke. 5-15cm of snow today, details: https://t.co/FakIVLeFLV



Other parts of southern Vancouver Island & the Sunshine Coast may see 5cm of snow today. #BCStorm @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/U8fUyISRpk — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 13, 2020

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for much of the central Interior, with forecasters warning bitterly cold Arctic air will stall over the region for several days.

With the wind chill, temperatures along the north coast will feel close to -20 C, while the weather office says conditions will feel closer to -40 C near Prince George and -45 C along the boundaries with Yukon and northwestern Alberta.

With files from The Canadian Press