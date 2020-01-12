VANCOUVER -- Strong winds in Victoria have forced BC Ferry sailings to be cancelled for the third day in a row.

A low-pressure system is moving across the coast on Sunday, generating strong westerly winds through the Juan de Fuca Strait, which could reach 70 km/h.

BC Ferries announced Saturday morning that all sailings would be cancelled during the day, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., sailing out of both Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

“The conditions between the mainland and Vancouver Island are particularly challenging right now," said Chelsea Carlson, spokesperson for BC Ferries. "Unfortunately, this storm is hitting hard in the Georgia Strait and we had to cancel a number of sailings."

BC Ferries also called sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

“This has been a significant storm and we have had to cancel a number of sailings, more than usual for this time of year,” said Carlson.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday were particularly windy in the Greater Victoria Area, with Environment Canada issuing wind warnings on all four days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Eric Mak said the winds will taper off later Sunday.

“The winds will likely peak late this afternoon and the wind will taper off by 7 to 8 p.m. tonight,” he said.

Environment Canada has forecast snow to start in Victoria overnight on Sunday into Monday.

“Under this weather pattern, I wouldn’t be surprised if some flurries continue for the next couple of days,” he said.

People in Victoria can expect to wake up to a few centimeters of snow on Monday, likely between two and four.

The City of Victoria has been busy preparing for the snow and says it is ready whenever the flakes might fall.

Parents are being reminded to check the School District 61 website for any cancellations.

"The District assesses weather conditions on a daily basis and puts every effort into making a determination by 6:30 a.m. of whether or not schools will remain open," says the site.

Carlson said an extra sailing has been added on Monday morning at 8 a.m. out of Swartz Bay and 10 a.m. out of Tsawwassen to make up for some of the cancelled ferries.

All sailings out of Victoria are cancelled until 7 p.m., and BC Ferries is asking travelers to check its website for updates.

A wind warning is issued when wind speeds reach 70 km/h or higher.