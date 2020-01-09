BC Ferries warns of delays, cancellations as storm approaches Vancouver Island
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is warning passengers that a windstorm expected to hit the South Island on Friday will likely cause headaches and delays for travellers.
"There is a high probability that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada to hit the coast tomorrow will affect ferry service from the morning through early afternoon," the ferry service said in an advisory posted to its website Thursday afternoon.
"If the storm comes through as predicted, BC Ferries may have to cancel sailings for safety reasons."
BC Ferries said the routes most likely to be affected are:
- Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay
- Tsawwassen – Duke Point
- Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
- Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands
- Comox – Powell River
The ferry service also advised that regular service could be delayed or cancelled throughout the weekend due to weather.
The latest BC Ferries updates on traffic and conditions can be found here.