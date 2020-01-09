VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is warning passengers that a windstorm expected to hit the South Island on Friday will likely cause headaches and delays for travellers.

"There is a high probability that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada to hit the coast tomorrow will affect ferry service from the morning through early afternoon," the ferry service said in an advisory posted to its website Thursday afternoon.

"If the storm comes through as predicted, BC Ferries may have to cancel sailings for safety reasons."

BC Ferries said the routes most likely to be affected are:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Comox – Powell River

The ferry service also advised that regular service could be delayed or cancelled throughout the weekend due to weather.

