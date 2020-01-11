VICTORIA -- A wind warning has been issued for the Greater Victoria area on Saturday and several ferry sailings have been cancelled.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning early Saturday morning due to strong westerly winds near the Juan de Fuca Strait.

“Areas of Greater Victoria, near the Strait of Juan de Fuca, can expect westerly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h late this morning through to late this afternoon,” said the alert.

BC Ferries cancelled more than a dozen sailings along all of its major routes because of high winds and ocean conditions.

“We are being affected by the wind storm that has hit the South Coast and we had to cancel sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay and Tsawwassen and Duke Point,” said Chelsea Carlson, a spokesperson for BC Ferries.

BC Ferries sailings out of Swartz Bay departed at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., but winds picked up and caused other morning and afternoon sailings to be canceled.

“We are hoping to resume sailings later this afternoon if it is safe to do so,” said Carlson.

Environment Canada said high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

A wind warning was also issued for Metro Vancouver Saturday morning. Strong northwesterly winds are expected to hit Richmond, Delta and Tsawwassen the hardest, with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Metro Vancouver. Environment Canada says another low-pressure system will bring snow starting Saturday evening, with five to 15 centimetres of snow possible by Sunday afternoon.

People hoping to catch ferries this afternoon out of Swartz Bay said they were optimistic they will be able to sail out today and don’t mind waiting.

“I have an engagement party to go to in Chilliwack,” said Brandon Johnson. “I was hoping to get there early. Guess I’ll settle up and have a nap.”

For updates on sailing cancellations, travelers are asked to visit the BC Ferries website.