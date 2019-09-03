Journalist

Alanna Kelly is a multi-skilled journalist and weekend anchor for CTV News Vancouver Island who enjoys telling stories through every platform.

Kelly comes to Vancouver Island from Kelowna where she worked as a multi-platform reporter covering breaking news, crime and wildfires for two years. She is originally born and raised in Toronto, where she started her career in sports journalism at Sportsnet and moved on to crime and investigative journalism at CityNews.

She holds a Masters of Journalism from Ryerson University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts and communications from the University of Windsor. When not reporting, Kelly spends her time running, hiking, exploring, painting, eating ice cream and can never say no to an adventure. She quickly fell in love with the West Coast and is proud to call Victoria her home.