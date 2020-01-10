VICTORIA -- No serious injuries have been reported after an ambulance rolled off of a snowy highway near Qualicum Beach Friday.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, no patients were in the ambulance at the time and both occupants of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

"There's definitely some good news," said Glen Greenhill, manager of patient care delivery for the Comox-Strathcona district. "There was no patient on board, thank goodness, and our crews are overall doing very well. There's nothing serious."

Greenhill says that the ambulance was returning from a patient delivery at a Nanaimo hospital and was heading back to Courtenay when "the weather got them," leading to the rollover.

"We're usually responding, in this weather, to help people in accidents and unfortunately this time we were responding to ourselves," said Greenhill.

"It's very stressful for our crews involved," he said. "We never want to see anyone in an accident and it's very tough when we're responding to one of our own."

"We're very fortunate today that crews are walking away and that the ambulance is the only casualty today," said Greenhill.

The rollover comes on the same day that Environment Canada issued a number of snow and wind warnings for Vancouver Island. Up to 15 cm of snow are expected to fall in higher elevations of East and Inland Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, high winds off the island's coast have prompted BC Ferries to cancel a significant number of sailings Friday.