

Alanna Kelly , CTV Vancouver Island





A small Vancouver Island town has been buzzing over two celebrity sightings this weekend.

Multiple social media posts showed Zoolander and Wedding Crashers actor Owen Wilson and tech legend Elon Musk in Metchosin.

Wilson was seen near the Hatley Park Shopping Centre at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, and those lucky enough to spot him were able to snag a photograph.

A photograph was also making the rounds on social media showing Musk, the founder of Tesla, at the Bilston Creek Farm in Metchosin.

Co-founders of the farm said they can’t give any details about what the two were doing at their location and said they want the lavender farm to be a quiet, safe place for everyone.

“What an exciting thing to be able to attract people from all over the world to come to a little quiet town in south Vancouver island,” said Ben Drury.

Both Musk and Wilson didn’t stick around town for too long.

Harbour Air confirms to CTV News Vancouver Island that Wilson flew from Victoria to Vancouver on Monday afternoon.