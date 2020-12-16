VICTORIA -- Another staff member at Saanich Peninsula Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 10 staff members and 10 patients.

Island Health confirmed the new positive test in a statement Wednesday as the hospital is in the midst of its third week of the outbreak.

First declared on Dec. 1, the outbreak is believed to be contained to the hospital’s acute-care areas. New acute-care patients are not being admitted at this time.

Health officials say no new sources of transmission have been identified at the hospital since the outbreak was detected.

Acute-care patients are being closely monitored for symptoms and testing of staff and patients is ongoing.

Outpatient lab services have been moved to the health authority’s Keating Cross Road lab during the outbreak.

Other outpatients services, including medical imaging and day surgery, continue at the hospital.

Previously, the most recent cases associated with the outbreak at the Saanich hospital were added Monday, when one staff member and one patient tested positive for the coronavirus.