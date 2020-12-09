VICTORIA -- One more staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, where an outbreak of the virus is currently taking place.

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 1. Since then, 15 people have tested positive for the virus at the hospital, six staff members and nine patients.

Island Health says that the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital only, which regular testing has confirmed.

Other hospital services, including medical imaging, day surgery and the emergency department remain open and safe for the public, according to the health authority.

Laboratory services at the hospital have temporarily moved out of the building to a Saanich Peninsula Lab at Keating Cross Road, located at 2140A Keating XRD. The lab is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.