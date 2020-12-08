VICTORIA -- Island Health is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, as an outbreak of the virus at the hospital continues.

The two new cases were discovered in patients after a second round of testing, Island Health said in a release Tuesday.

As of Dec. 8, 14 people have tested positive for the virus at the hospital — nine patients and five staff members. One person has also died of the virus over the past week.

"Sadly, Island Health has confirmed a COVID-related death related to the outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital," said the health authority.

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 1. Island Health says that recent testing confirms that the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital only. Other areas of the hospital, including the emergency room, remain open to the public.

"If you require emergency care, please do not hesitate to visit the emergency room immediately," said Island Health.

"Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open and it is safe to continue to access these services," said the health authority.

Island Health says that it has strategies in place to protect acute care units and long-term care facilities from COVID-19, and has dedicated COVID-19 units operating at Royal Jubilee Hospital and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

At Saanich Peninsula Hospital, staff working in acute care and long-term care positions are restricted to these facilities to limit any potential spread of the virus during the outbreak. Staff members who had direct contact with patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are also being tested regularly, according to Island Health.