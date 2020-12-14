VICTORIA -- Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital where an outbreak of the virus has entered its third week.

The two new cases were found in one staff member and one patient, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus at the hospital to 19.

Ten cases have been found among patients, while nine have been confirmed in staff members since the outbreak was first declared on Dec. 1.

Island Health says that the outbreak is limited to just the acute care areas of the hospital. Other services – including the emergency department, day surgeries and medical imaging – remain open and safe to the public, according to the health authority.

Lab work has temporarily been moved to a laboratory at Keating Cross Road while the outbreak continues. The relocated lab is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2140A Keating Cross Rd.