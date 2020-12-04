VICTORIA -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital has grown to 10 people – six patients and four staff.

Island Health confirmed the spread Thursday evening after first declaring an outbreak at the hospital on Tuesday.

The outbreak remains limited to acute-care areas.The emergency department and outpatient services, including medical imaging, remain open but the hospital is not taking acute admissions at this time.

Initial patient testing has been completed but staff testing continues, Island Health said.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital and West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni both reported outbreaks Tuesday, with one staff and one patient testing positive at West Coast General.

Island Health recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The region has recorded 669 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.