VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island’s fifth government-run cannabis store is opening in Nanaimo next week.

A BC Cannabis store will open at 6683 Mary Ellen Drive on Wednesday, July 29.

The 2,851-square-foot store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Operating hours on Sundays and most statutory holidays will be limited to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB), the store will be selling a range of products, including dried cannabis flower, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls, topicals, capsules and oils.

“While we continue to fight COVID-19, we are committed to following through on our plan to roll out our network of stores following safety protocols and eliminate the illicit cannabis market,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail distribution of cannabis operations for the LDB.

The LDB adds that its new Nanaimo location will strictly enforce its two-ID check for anyone who looks under the age of 30 to ensure that no minors purchase cannabis products.

The new store, alongside all BC Cannabis stores, will also employ robust cleaning measures and will make sure all provincial health guidelines are being followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(We are) also looking forward to meeting our neighbours and customers, as we begin a long tenure in the community,” said Satterfield.

The four other BC Cannabis stores that are currently open on Vancouver Island are located in Parksville, Courtenay, Campbell River and Port Alberni.

In June, the District of Saanich approved a potential BC Cannabis Store location at its Uptown shopping centre.