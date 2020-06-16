VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich is hosting a public hearing on a proposed BC Cannabis Store in the Uptown shopping centre, which would mark the first government-run cannabis store to open in Greater Victoria.

The public hearing will take place online at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 and can be watched on the municipality’s website. Community members looking to participate in the hearing can register for the meeting by emailing council@saanich.ca or by calling 250-475-5501 before noon Tuesday.

Saanich council first approved the BC Cannabis Store proposal at a council meeting on May 25.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant said at the time that he approved of the proposal as the store was far from any nearby schools in the region.

“I’m personally pleased to see that the first non-medical cannabis retailer store is potentially going to be run by the province,” he added.

“I think that gives me great faith as a first one to have – that it will be appropriate.”

If the proposal passes Tuesday’s public hearing, it will mark the first recreational cannabis store to open in the municipality.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s public hearing can be found here.

Further details on the cannabis store proposal can be viewed here.