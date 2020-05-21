VICTORIA -- A proposed drive-in theatre event in Nanaimo has received permission to operate by provincial health authorities, and has now released its summer line-up.

The event, hosted by the Nanaimo Clippers junior hockey team, was first denied permission to operate by Island Health earlier this month. Now, Island Health and B.C.’s provincial health officer have cleared the drive-in to proceed, so long as it complies with provincial health guidelines.

"We need to work within the guidelines to make sure safety is the top priority," said Tali Campbell, the Clippers’ general manager, in a statement Thursday.

"We are allowed 50 vehicles per movie, we cannot have washroom facilities and cars will need to be spaced out accordingly."

In total, five movies will be screened over two weekends in June. The first two movies will only be available to Nanaimo Clippers season ticket holders.

Anyone looking to secure a parking spot for the outdoor movies can fill out a form online here. As only 50 vehicles will be permitted, viewers will be selected randomly.

"This is a family friendly event that we are bringing to the community during these tough times," said Campbell.

"Each movie will start around 9:30 p.m., depending on when it gets dark."

The exact location of the drive-in theatre will be released closer to the screening dates.

The movies and dates they will be screened are below: