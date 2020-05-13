NANAIMO -- The Nanaimo Clippers junior hockey team is organizing a Social Distance Amazing Race competition, which will be geared towards families.

“We are known to provide entertainment for the community of Nanaimo and that will stay even with COVID-19 happening,” said Tali Campbell, Nanaimo Clippers general manager.

Ten lucky families will get a chance to compete in five different challenges throughout the harbour city on June 7th.

Some of challenges may include building your own pizza or bird box.

Each family will start at different times and locations, but if there is crossover at a location they will be physically distanced apart from one another.

“We maintain that throughout the entire summer and even into next season that there will be various things we will try and do to continue to bring smiles to peoples faces,” said Campbell.

If there is enough interest, others races with different families and challenges will be considered.

Campbell says they are unsure how they will select the families, but the decision won’t be first come first serve.

The cost is $50 per family and all money raised will go the Nanaimo Clippers scholarship fund.

Families can apply online here.