Bryan Adams coming to Victoria

Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario