Serious crash blocks major street into downtown Victoria

Two people were taken to hospital following a serious collision on Blanshard Street just outside of downtown Victoria.

The crash occurred early Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Bay Street.

Victoria police say a car that was travelling north on Blanshard Street when it crossed over the median and hit a vehicle going south.

"Occupants from both vehicles were taken to hospital," said VicPD in a statement.

There's no information yet on the severity of the injuries, according to police.

One vehicle could be seen rolled onto its roof following the collision.

Just before 2 p.m., Victoria police said the road would remain closed for "several more hours" as crews examined and cleared the scene.