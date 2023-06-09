Vancouver Island University student drowns in Nanaimo lake

Vancouver Island University is expressing its condolences after a student drowned at Westwood Lake in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Paramedics took the student to hospital in serious condition after 8 p.m.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating the person's death.

Meanwhile, VIU says it's offering supports to the school community and has been in contact with the student's family, who lives overseas.

"On behalf of the university, I want to offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, loved ones, their friends here at Vancouver Island University and abroad, and to everyone that knew and loved them," said VIU president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Deborah Saucier, in a statement Thursday.

"Our community shares your grief, and you are in our thoughts. As a parent and university president, I am heart-broken for your loss," she said.

The popular park spans 208 hectares, and is dubbed "Nanaimo's only lifeguard-patrolled fresh water swimming spot," from June to August, according to the city's website. The hours that lifeguards work are limited, however.