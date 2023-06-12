Man contacts Quadra Island RCMP to dispute erratic driving allegations, gets arrested on assault charges

The Quadra Island RCMP say a man who was wanted on multiple assault charges was arrested last week after he contacted police to dispute that he was riding his dirt bike recklessly on the B.C. gulf island.

Mounties say they first received a report of a man driving a two-stroke dirt bike erratically on Quadra Island on May 22.

The report came from the Joyce Road area, and police were told that the biker was travelling erratically in the neighbourhood on a somewhat regular basis.

After police informed the public that they were looking into the matter, police say the man contacted them through email saying he was upset about the allegations and that he was biking safely, adding that he only used the dirt bike for work purposes.

His email also included some personal information, and police later determined that the man had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including assault with a weapon, spousal assault, public mischief, and several other charges.

He was located on his dirt bike last week and was arrested for the warrants.