Man contacts Quadra Island RCMP to dispute erratic driving allegations, gets arrested on assault charges

An RCMP vehicle on Quadra Island, B.C. in July 2021. (CTV News) An RCMP vehicle on Quadra Island, B.C. in July 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario