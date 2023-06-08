Dangerous wrong-way driver on Pat Bay highway identified, RCMP say

The car was travelling north in the southbound lanes of the highway on June 7, 2023. (Batista Salem/Facebook) The car was travelling north in the southbound lanes of the highway on June 7, 2023. (Batista Salem/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario