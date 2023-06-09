West Shore RCMP seek suspicious man seen near elementary school

The West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspicious man who was spotted near an elementary school twice in the past few weeks.

Police say they first received a report of the man sitting on an old railway track near the View Royal Elementary School on May 17.

Mounties say he was "partially clothed" and was within view of the school near the 200-block of Helmcken Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police went to the school but were unable to locate the man at the time.

RCMP say a man matching the same description was spotted in the area again on June 7, at approximately 2:36 p.m.

Mounties canvassed the scene, both on foot and in police vehicle, but were unable to locate the man.

He was last seen walking north on the E&N Trail.

"There have been no reports of the suspect approaching anyone, but he has been seen in the area several times and police would like to identify and speak to him," said the West Shore RCMP in a notice Thursday.

Mounties released a photo of the man on Friday. He is described as a white man in his 20s who stands approximately six feet tall.

He has a medium build, dark, shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a cowboy hat and black shorts during the first incident.

Anyone with information on the man's identity, or who may have video of the area during the two incidents, is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Mounties say they've also notified the Greater Victoria School District, since the reports occurred near one of the district's properties.

"Please report any possible sightings of this suspect to police right away," said the West Shore RCMP.