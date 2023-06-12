Wind warning issued for western Vancouver Island

Waves slam into rocks at Sheringham Point in Shirley, B.C. (Paulina Szajek Photography/Facebook) Waves slam into rocks at Sheringham Point in Shirley, B.C. (Paulina Szajek Photography/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario