VANCOUVER -- Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, bringing the total associated with the coronavirus outbreak there to 12.

Island Health announced the two new cases - one a patient and one a staff member - Friday evening. In total, seven patients and five staff members at the hospital have now tested positive.

An outbreak was declared at the hospital on Dec. 1, and Island Health says it is limited to acute-care areas.

"Patients in the acute care areas are being closely monitored for symptoms and will be re-tested next week," Island Health said. "Further, staff movement between acute and long-term care is restricted for all staff who have or are currently working in acute care areas at SPH."

In addition to the new cases, the health authority announced Friday that the hospital's laboratory service outpatient collections have been temporarily relocated to the Keating Cross Road lab.

Island Health says the relocation is being done "out of an abundance of caution" because of the outbreak at the hospital.

The lab is located at 2140A Keating Cross Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are still being done at the hospital, but the facility is closed to new admissions.