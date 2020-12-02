VICTORIA -- Health officials have declared two more COVID-19 exposures at Vancouver Island-area schools, including one on Salt Spring Island.

Island Health officials say there was a confirmed case of the coronavirus at Gulf Islands Secondary School on Nov. 26.

The school is located at 232 Rainbow Road, near the community of Ganges.

A second exposure was also declared Wednesday at Alberni District Secondary School in Port Alberni. The exposure, on Nov. 27, is the second COVID-19 exposure reported at the school after an exposure was declared on Nov. 12 and 13.

In a letter to Alberni District parents, the school district confirms that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter says contact tracing has been completed and students and staff who need to self-isolate for 14 days have been notified.

As per previous exposure advisories from Island Health, families who have children who attend the schools do not need to take any actions unless they are contact by public health staff.

“A notification posted above does not necessarily mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” says the health authority. “If you do not receive a phone call or letter from public health, your child should continue to attend school.”

All exposure event notifications can be found on the Island Health website and will remain on the site for two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.